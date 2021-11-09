Celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, more popularly known as Salt Bae. Photo: Instagram
Facebook unblocks #saltbae hashtag after chef Nusret Gokce serves golden steak to Vietnam official
- The company is investigating to find out why the hashtag, a nickname for the Turkish chef, was blocked
- Days ago, Gokce served a gold steak to a Vietnamese minister at his restaurant – where steaks can cost nearly US$2,000 – at a time Vietnam’s economy has plunged amid the pandemic
