Celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, more popularly known as Salt Bae. Photo: Instagram
Facebook unblocks #saltbae hashtag after chef Nusret Gokce serves golden steak to Vietnam official

  • The company is investigating to find out why the hashtag, a nickname for the Turkish chef, was blocked
  • Days ago, Gokce served a gold steak to a Vietnamese minister at his restaurant – where steaks can cost nearly US$2,000 – at a time Vietnam’s economy has plunged amid the pandemic

Reuters
Updated: 6:35pm, 9 Nov, 2021

