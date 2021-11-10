Pro-democracy activist Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul leaves the Constitutional Court in Bangkok where her protest activities came under legal review on November 10. Photo: AP
Thailand court rules students’ calls for royal reform sought to overthrow monarchy
- Ruling says three anti-government activists violated nation’s constitution with ‘hidden intentions’ to overthrow royal institution
- No penalty but order to ‘cease further action in these matters’ in nation where dozens of previous critics of king have been jailed
Topic | Thailand protests
