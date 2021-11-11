Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore official hopes for quicker Hong Kong, China reopening; Australian firm recalls over 2 million US test kits

  • Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon said strict border restrictions may impact business ties between the Asian financial hubs
  • Elsewhere, the Philippines is banking on its returning citizens and a planned travel bubble with South Korea to revive its tourism sector

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:31pm, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE