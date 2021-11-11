Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Singapore official hopes for quicker Hong Kong, China reopening; Australian firm recalls over 2 million US test kits
- Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon said strict border restrictions may impact business ties between the Asian financial hubs
- Elsewhere, the Philippines is banking on its returning citizens and a planned travel bubble with South Korea to revive its tourism sector
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport in October. Photo: Xiaomei Chen