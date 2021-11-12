Residents wait at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singaporeans who are unvaccinated by choice may face high medical bills
- According to a health ministry estimate, Covid-19 patients who need both care in ICUs and therapeutics in hospitals may have to pay about US$18,460
- The government has so far shielded residents and citizens from such medical costs throughout the pandemic by fully covering them
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
