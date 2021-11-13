Sara Duterte (left) will run for vice-president in elections next May. Photo: Reuters
Philippines election: Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara to run for vice-president
- Sara Duterte entered the race by way of substitution after her party’s original candidate withdrew
- The 43-year-old’s decision came as a surprise as she has led opinion polls throughout this year as the preferred presidential candidate
