Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Owners pay US$300,000 to release ships detained by Indonesian navy near Singapore
- Around 30 ships have been detained by the Indonesian navy in the Singapore Strait in the last three months and most have been released after making payoffs
- The force denied receiving or asking for money, saying it was cracking down on vessels anchoring in Indonesian waters without a licence
Topic | Indonesia
