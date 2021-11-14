Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Owners pay US$300,000 to release ships detained by Indonesian navy near Singapore

  • Around 30 ships have been detained by the Indonesian navy in the Singapore Strait in the last three months and most have been released after making payoffs
  • The force denied receiving or asking for money, saying it was cracking down on vessels anchoring in Indonesian waters without a licence

Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:32pm, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
Ships sail through the coast in Singapore. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE