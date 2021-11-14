A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai protesters march to call for royal reforms after court ruling

  • The Constitutional Court this week said three protest leaders had made speeches that aimed ‘to overthrow the constitutional monarchy’
  • Defying a ban on gatherings, hundreds of protesters assembled in Bangkok’s main shopping district to rail against the decision

Topic |   Thailand protests
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:37pm, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE