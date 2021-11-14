A demonstrator stands next to a burning effigies during a street protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai protesters march to call for royal reforms after court ruling
- The Constitutional Court this week said three protest leaders had made speeches that aimed ‘to overthrow the constitutional monarchy’
- Defying a ban on gatherings, hundreds of protesters assembled in Bangkok’s main shopping district to rail against the decision
Topic | Thailand protests
