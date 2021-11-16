Singapore is trying to tread a path of reopening to rebuild its status as an international hub while keeping a tight lid of infections. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore treads carefully on path to full reopening; Philippines eases face-shield mandate
- Singapore’s reopening steps include resuming pilot business events, sports and live performances, alongside its quarantine-free ‘vaccinated travel lanes’
- Elsewhere, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said face shields will no longer be required in many areas – easing a mandate few other countries had adopted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singapore is trying to tread a path of reopening to rebuild its status as an international hub while keeping a tight lid of infections. Photo: Reuters