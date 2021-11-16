Photovoltaic panels being installed at a solar power plant. A planned new project in the Philippines would increase the country’s solar capacity by almost 50 per cent. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Philippine 28-year-old looks to build Southeast Asia’s biggest solar farm
- Leandro Leviste, the Ivy League-educated son of a prominent Philippine congresswoman, plans to build a 500-megawatt plant north of Manila
- The project would increase the country’s solar capacity by almost 50 per cent and be able to power about 800,000 homes when completed
