A Sumatran elephant calf that lost half of its trunk is pictured at a conservation centre in Saree, Aceh Besar, on November 15, 2021. Photo: AP
Indonesia baby elephant dies after losing half its trunk in poaching trap
- The one-year-old female was among the last of the island’s 700 wild Sumatran elephants
- Despite surviving the amputation of its trunk, it died of stress and infection
Topic | Indonesia
