US journalist Danny Fenster is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US journalist Danny Fenster is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Freed after months in Myanmar jail, US journalist Danny Fenster lands in New York

  • On his way back to the US, he told reporters that he was physically OK and had not been starved or beaten while in custody
  • A bearded and shaggy-haired Fenster had an emotional reunion with his family, saying his return ‘surpasses everything I had imagined’

Associated Press
Updated: 6:06am, 17 Nov, 2021

