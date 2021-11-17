US journalist Danny Fenster is reunited with his mother Rose Fenster at JFK airport on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Freed after months in Myanmar jail, US journalist Danny Fenster lands in New York
- On his way back to the US, he told reporters that he was physically OK and had not been starved or beaten while in custody
- A bearded and shaggy-haired Fenster had an emotional reunion with his family, saying his return ‘surpasses everything I had imagined’
