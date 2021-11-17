A woman walks along a street in Manila past a mural depicting health workers wearing masks. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippines cases hit 11-month low; South Korea outbreak worsens
- Only 849 new Covid-19 cases were recorded nationwide in the Philippines on Tuesday – the lowest daily tally since December last year
- Elsewhere, South Korea’s Covid-19 outbreak worsened and New Zealand’s Auckland will reopen next month, as vaccine passes are rolled out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
