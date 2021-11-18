Protesters burn images of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr outside the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine martial law victims challenge ‘Bongbong’ Marcos’ presidential bid
- Activists who were jailed, abused and tortured under the late dictator fear his son will ‘whitewash history’ if elected
- Some are also concerned that Marcos Jnr would make it harder for victims to seek compensation
Topic | The Philippines
Protesters burn images of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jnr outside the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City. Photo: EPA-EFE