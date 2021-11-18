Philippine Affairs Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Philippines slams Chinese coastguard vessels for firing water cannons at its boats

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin condemned the coastguard for blocking two Manila supply boats that were on their way to Second Thomas Shoal
  • Calling the acts ‘illegal’, he also reminded China that a public vessel is covered by the Philippines-US Mutual Defence Treaty

Reuters
Updated: 9:11am, 18 Nov, 2021

