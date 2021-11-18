Filipino activists and martial law victims during a Thursday protest in Manila marking the anniversary of the 2016 burial, with military honours, of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who died in 1989. His son is an early front runner in the 2022 elections. Photo: Reuters
Filipino protesters carry ‘Marcos is no hero’ and ‘never again’ banners to mark late dictator’s burial anniversary
- Around 100 activists gather at entrance of cemetery for national heroes, where Ferdinand Marcos was buried in 2016 after his 1989 death in Hawaii
- They ‘hope message reverberates’ because another Marcos – the former leader’s son, Marcos Jnr – is standing in next year’s presidential election
