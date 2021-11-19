Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, centre, pictured with presidential candidates attending his 60th birthday celebration in Davao City, southern Philippines, in 2010. Photo: Reuters
Philippine church leader Apollo Carreon Quiboloy charged with child sex trafficking by US prosecutors
- Apollo Carreon Quiboloy is accused of running a sex-trafficking operation that threatened victims as young as 12 with ‘eternal damnation’ and physical abuse
- The 71-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Appointed Son of God’ is a long-time friend and spiritual adviser of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
