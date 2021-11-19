Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters
Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines to reopen to foreign tourists; Singapore restarts conferences

  • More than 40 countries are currently classified by Manila as low risk and exempt from quarantine requirements, including China and Indonesia
  • Elsewhere, Singapore is hosting top executives at a host of conferences, and Australia’s Canberra is almost completely vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters
Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE