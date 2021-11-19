Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines to reopen to foreign tourists; Singapore restarts conferences
- More than 40 countries are currently classified by Manila as low risk and exempt from quarantine requirements, including China and Indonesia
- Elsewhere, Singapore is hosting top executives at a host of conferences, and Australia’s Canberra is almost completely vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tourism operators across the Philippines have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors. File photo: Reuters