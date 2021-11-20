A staff member sweeps the grounds of the Vinpearl resort on Phu Quoc as the island prepares for its first international tourists. Photo: AFP
Vietnam holiday island Phu Quoc reopens to vaccinated international travellers
- Vietnam looking to reboot tourism industry after almost two years of closure
- New US$2.8 billion leisure resort welcoming first arrivals from South Korea
