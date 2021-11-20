Vietnamese workers outside their barracks in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
‘Life is bad’: despair grips Vietnamese workers at Chinese tyre factory in Serbia
- Some 500 Vietnamese workers hired to build the factory for the Chinese firm Linglong are living in harsh conditions in barracks with no heating or warm water
- Linglong, which is accused of seizing the workers’ passports, said they were not employed by the company and blamed their situation on subcontractors
Topic | Vietnam
