Vietnamese workers outside their barracks in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
Vietnamese workers outside their barracks in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘Life is bad’: despair grips Vietnamese workers at Chinese tyre factory in Serbia

  • Some 500 Vietnamese workers hired to build the factory for the Chinese firm Linglong are living in harsh conditions in barracks with no heating or warm water
  • Linglong, which is accused of seizing the workers’ passports, said they were not employed by the company and blamed their situation on subcontractors

Topic |   Vietnam
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:17pm, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnamese workers outside their barracks in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
Vietnamese workers outside their barracks in Zrenjanin, Serbia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE