Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak. He says he slept soundly after weekend polls. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s former premier Najib’s party considers early general election after big weekend win
- Former premier Najib Razak, on trial for corruption, leads pro-Malay party United Malays National Organisation to victory in local polls
- It won 18 of 28 seats in Malacca on Saturday, while its allies in the Barisan Nasional coalition won three; Najib ‘slept soundly’ after win
Topic | Malaysian politics
