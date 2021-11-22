Malaysia's former premier Najib Razak. He says he slept soundly after weekend polls. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s former premier Najib’s party considers early general election after big weekend win

  • Former premier Najib Razak, on trial for corruption, leads pro-Malay party United Malays National Organisation to victory in local polls
  • It won 18 of 28 seats in Malacca on Saturday, while its allies in the Barisan Nasional coalition won three; Najib ‘slept soundly’ after win

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:44pm, 22 Nov, 2021

