A Philippine flag flutters in 2014 from BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship in the South China Sea’s disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Photo: Reuters
Philippines redeploys supply boats to disputed South China Sea shoal after China blockade
- Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says China has told him vessels taking food to Filipino marines, with no escort, will not be blocked again
- Manila says shoal is in its internationally recognised exclusive economic zone, but Beijing insists it has sovereignty over the waters
Topic | China-Philippines relations
A Philippine flag flutters in 2014 from BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship in the South China Sea’s disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Photo: Reuters