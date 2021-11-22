A Philippine flag flutters in 2014 from BRP Sierra Madre, a marooned transport ship in the South China Sea’s disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippines redeploys supply boats to disputed South China Sea shoal after China blockade

  • Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says China has told him vessels taking food to Filipino marines, with no escort, will not be blocked again
  • Manila says shoal is in its internationally recognised exclusive economic zone, but Beijing insists it has sovereignty over the waters

Topic |   China-Philippines relations
Associated Press
Updated: 8:01pm, 22 Nov, 2021

