A person sits at a bus stop outside a Goodyear factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
US investigators question migrant workers from tyre-maker Goodyear Malaysia over labour practices

  • The move follows initial allegations by 185 workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar in 2019 and 2020, where they detailed unpaid wages, wrongful deductions and threats
  • Malaysian authorities say they have opened a probe into Goodyear, which is partly owned by the nation’s largest fund manager, over labour trafficking

Reuters
Updated: 11:59am, 23 Nov, 2021

