A person uses a DBS ATM machine in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s central bank to weigh actions after DBS suffers massive glitch
- The disruptions in DBS’ digital services – an area where the Singapore-based bank has invested in heavily – started early on Tuesday and resurfaced the following day
- Under the central bank’s regulations, financial institutions need to ensure that the maximum downtime for each critical system does not exceed 4 hours within any period of 12 months
Topic | Singapore
