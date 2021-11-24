Blackpink’s Thai member Lalisa Manoban. Photo: Instagram
Blackpink
Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for Covid-19; Rose, Jennie and Jisoo not listed as close contacts

  • The three other members of the K-pop band are awaiting the results of their PCR tests
  • South Korea’s new coronavirus infections and critical cases soared to all-time highs on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:15pm, 24 Nov, 2021

K-pop superstar Lisa from Blackpink on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19, her production company announced.

YG Entertainment said the three other members Rose, Jennie and Jisoo were waiting for their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, Yonhap reported. The three were not listed as close contacts of Lisa.

The illness comes a few months after the Thai-born artist, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, unveiled her solo single LALISA.

The music video garnered 73 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, breaking the last record ﻿for a solo artist set by US singer Taylor Swift.

With more than 60 million followers, Lisa is the most popular K-pop star on Instagram.

South Korea’s new coronavirus infections and critical cases soared to all-time highs on Wednesday, as the country earlier this month switched to a “living with Covid-19” plan aimed at lifting rigid distancing rules and ultimately reopening after reaching vaccination goals last month.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a Covid-19 response meeting on Wednesday the situation in Seoul alone was critical enough for an emergency plan to be imposed at any time.

Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, said 71 per cent of the ICU beds were filled up nationwide, with 83.7 per cent in capital Seoul and neighbouring areas alone.

Hundreds of people were still awaiting for their beds.

People queue to take PCR tests at a coronavirus testing centre in Seoul. Photo: AFP
People queue to take PCR tests at a coronavirus testing centre in Seoul. Photo: AFP

Despite the increase in hospitalisation rate, the country’s mortality rate remains relatively low at 0.79 per cent.

South Korea was one of the first countries to record coronavirus cases after it emerged in China in late 2019. It has since recorded 425,065 infections, with 3,363 deaths.

The country has fully vaccinated 79.1 per cent of its 52 million people, while just 4.1 per cent have been given a booster dose.


