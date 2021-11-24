With more than 60 million followers, Lisa is the most popular K-pop star on Instagram.

South Korea’s new coronavirus infections and critical cases soared to all-time highs on Wednesday, as the country earlier this month switched to a “living with Covid-19” plan aimed at lifting rigid distancing rules and ultimately reopening after reaching vaccination goals last month.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a Covid-19 response meeting on Wednesday the situation in Seoul alone was critical enough for an emergency plan to be imposed at any time.

Son Young-rae, a senior health ministry official, said 71 per cent of the ICU beds were filled up nationwide, with 83.7 per cent in capital Seoul and neighbouring areas alone.

Hundreds of people were still awaiting for their beds.

People queue to take PCR tests at a coronavirus testing centre in Seoul. Photo: AFP

Despite the increase in hospitalisation rate, the country’s mortality rate remains relatively low at 0.79 per cent.

South Korea was one of the first countries to record coronavirus cases after it emerged in China in late 2019. It has since recorded 425,065 infections, with 3,363 deaths.

The country has fully vaccinated 79.1 per cent of its 52 million people, while just 4.1 per cent have been given a booster dose.