According to the health ministry, about 85 per cent of Singaporeans are fully vaccinated. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: minister says high vaccination rate could protect Singapore from Europe-like rebound
- Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said growing natural immunity and faster roll-out of boosters would help the city state cope even if another wave hits
- Elsewhere, 84 people in a backpackers’ hostel in Australia’s Byron Bay have been forced into lockdown after a positive Covid-19 case
