The Ikea store in Pasay City, Manila, is the largest in the world. Photo: Instagram/Ikea Philippines
Ikea’s largest store opens in Philippines as it eyes expansion in Asia, South America
- The two-level 270,000 square foot facility opened with an event attended by Philippine trade secretary Ramon Lopez and foreign minister Teodoro Locsin
- The cult-favourite company has more than 460 stores in about 60 markets and is planning to add nearly 60 more locations in Asia and South America this year
