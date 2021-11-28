Macaques climb onto a tourist during Thailand’s resumed Monkey Festival. Photo: Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters
Thailand
Thailand’s monkey festival is back as macaques get fruity with delighted tourists

  • The popular annual tradition resumes after a two-year hiatus as locals ‘pay’ monkeys with two tonnes of fruit and vegetables to thank them for attracting tourists
  • Tourists have been gradually returning to Thailand after the government launched a quarantine-free travel scheme for vaccinated tourists in November

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:57pm, 28 Nov, 2021

