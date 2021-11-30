A Singapore Airlines plane parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore says two visitors with Omicron variant transited Changi Airport

  • The health ministry has started contact tracing for airport staff who may have come into contact with the infected travellers
  • Elsewhere, South Korea reported a record 661 Covid-19 patients in critical condition

Updated: 9:32am, 30 Nov, 2021

