A Singapore Airlines plane parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Singapore says two visitors with Omicron variant transited Changi Airport
- The health ministry has started contact tracing for airport staff who may have come into contact with the infected travellers
- Elsewhere, South Korea reported a record 661 Covid-19 patients in critical condition
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
