Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher Go after he filed his candidacy for presidency in Manila on November 13. Photo: AFP
Philippine leader Duterte’s preferred successor Christopher Go quits presidential race
- The senator, who entered the contest for the top job two days before the November 15 deadline, said this is ‘not yet my time’
- His sudden exit narrows the field of candidates vying to replace Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term
