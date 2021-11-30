Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher Go after he filed his candidacy for presidency in Manila on November 13. Photo: AFP
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher Go after he filed his candidacy for presidency in Manila on November 13. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine leader Duterte’s preferred successor Christopher Go quits presidential race

  • The senator, who entered the contest for the top job two days before the November 15 deadline, said this is ‘not yet my time’
  • His sudden exit narrows the field of candidates vying to replace Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:49am, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher Go after he filed his candidacy for presidency in Manila on November 13. Photo: AFP
Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte (left) raises the hand of senator Christopher Go after he filed his candidacy for presidency in Manila on November 13. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE