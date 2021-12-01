Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a fresh corruption charge, state media reported. Photo: Reuters
Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a fresh corruption charge, state media reported. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar files fresh corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi after court postpones verdict

  • The charge against the Nobel Peace laureate and former president Win Myint relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter
  • A court earlier deferred the verdict in her trial on charges of incitement and violations of Covid-19 protocols to December 6

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a fresh corruption charge, state media reported. Photo: Reuters
Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a fresh corruption charge, state media reported. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE