Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a fresh corruption charge, state media reported. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar files fresh corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi after court postpones verdict
- The charge against the Nobel Peace laureate and former president Win Myint relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter
- A court earlier deferred the verdict in her trial on charges of incitement and violations of Covid-19 protocols to December 6
Topic | Myanmar
