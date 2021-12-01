Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks to journalists during a visit to the Natuna Islands. File photo: AFP
South China Sea: Beijing demanded Indonesia stop oil and natural gas drilling during stand-off

  • In a letter to Indonesia’s foreign ministry, Chinese diplomats told Jakarta to halt drilling at the Natunas rig because it was taking place in Chinese territory
  • An Indonesian lawmaker said Beijing also protested against the Garuda Shield military exercises with the US that took place during the stand-off

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:41pm, 1 Dec, 2021

