The Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev is seen off the waters of Belawan during a joint exercise between the Indonesian Navy, the Russian Navy and Asean members on December 1. Photo: AFP
Asean
Asean members, Russia holding first naval drills off Indonesia’s coast

  • All 10 Asean members are taking part in the naval exercises with Russia along the Strait of Malacca, which will continue until Saturday
  • An analyst said the exercise would reaffirm Asean’s principle of non-alignment, particularly given regional tensions over the South China Sea

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00am, 2 Dec, 2021

