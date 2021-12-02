Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is seen with his son Hun Manet during a ceremony at a military base in Phnom Penh in 2009. Photo: AFP
Cambodian PM Hun Sen backs son Hun Manet as successor, defends idea of political dynasty
- The prime minister, in power for 36 years, announced his support for his son, who was educated in the US and Britain and is in the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces
- Opposition leader Sam Rainsy said Hun Sen’s decision reflected his fear of losing impunity, adding that Cambodia was not North Korea
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is seen with his son Hun Manet during a ceremony at a military base in Phnom Penh in 2009. Photo: AFP