Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen is seen with his son Hun Manet during a ceremony at a military base in Phnom Penh in 2009. Photo: AFP
Cambodian PM Hun Sen backs son Hun Manet as successor, defends idea of political dynasty

  • The prime minister, in power for 36 years, announced his support for his son, who was educated in the US and Britain and is in the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces
  • Opposition leader Sam Rainsy said Hun Sen’s decision reflected his fear of losing impunity, adding that Cambodia was not North Korea

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:34pm, 2 Dec, 2021

