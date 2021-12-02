Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators carry an injured protester who was shot during a security force crackdown in March. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar security forces deliberately killed 65 protesters in March, rights group finds
- Human Rights Watch said interviews and analyses of videos and photographs found security forces purposely used lethal force on crowds in Yangon on March 14
- It said the actions ‘constitute the crime against humanity of murder’ and called on the perpetrators to be brought to justice
