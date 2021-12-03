Investigative journalist Maria Ressa, from the Philippines, in November 2021. Ressa is a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Photo: AP
Lawyer for Philippines’ Nobel Peace Prize winner Ressa ‘confident’ about Oslo trip
- Marie Ressa, co-founder of Rappler website and critic of President Duterte, applied to three courts for permission to travel to December 10 ceremony
- She was awarded the prize in October for efforts to ‘safeguard freedom of expression’; still waiting for one court to rule, but ‘green light’ from other two
Topic | Nobel Prize
Investigative journalist Maria Ressa, from the Philippines, in November 2021. Ressa is a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Photo: AP