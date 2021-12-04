Planes parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Declassified records reveal how Singapore foiled Jemaah Islamiah’s terror plots against several targets
- The militant group had identified about 80 targets, including Changi Airport, water pipelines between Singapore and Malaysia and the US and British embassies
- The new details were released by the Internal Security Department in a report marking the 20th anniversary of its dragnet that busted JI operations in Singapore
