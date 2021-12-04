An admiral inspection ceremony on the Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev off the waters of Belawan during a joint exercise between the Indonesian Navy, the Russian Navy and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members. Photo: AFP
Asean members, Russia conclude first joint naval exercise amid rising tensions in South China Sea
- The three day drills off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island were aimed at increasing interoperability between Asean states and the Russian navy
- Russia and the Southeast Asian bloc held their fourth summit online in October, and the next exercise could take place in Vladivostok
Topic | Asean
