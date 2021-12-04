Semeru volcano spews ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Lumajang, Indonesia, on Saturday December 4. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, sending panicked villagers fleeing
- The eruption damaged a road and bridge and several houses were buried under the debris, according to local media
- Semeru, on Java island, is one of about 128 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire
Topic | Indonesia
Semeru volcano spews ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Lumajang, Indonesia, on Saturday December 4. Photo: AFP