Thai authorities show the result of a machine test as they seized crystal meth in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand seizes US$88 million of crystal meth bound for Taiwan
- The drug was seized by customs officials late on Friday, hidden in powder form inside 161 white silicon slabs in packages destined for Taiwan
- Thai Customs Director-General Patchara Anuntasil said Thai and Taiwanese authorities were both investigating
Topic | Thailand
Thai authorities show the result of a machine test as they seized crystal meth in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Photo: Reuters