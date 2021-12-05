Villagers inspect the damage at their home in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java. Photo: AP
Semeru volcano eruption kills at least 13 Indonesians; 16 in critical condition
- Semeru threw up towers of ash and hot clouds on Saturday that blanketed nearby villages in East Java province and sent people fleeing in panic
- A spokesman from the disaster agency said at least 13 villagers died from severe burns and 57 were hospitalised, including 16 in critical condition
Topic | Indonesia
