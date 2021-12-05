An injured protester lies on a stretcher beside an ambulance in Yangon on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar officers fire shots, drive into anti-coup protesters during ‘flash mob’ in Yangon
- A civilian car occupied by soldiers hit the group from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters while arresting and beating them
- Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the February 1 coup
Topic | Myanmar
