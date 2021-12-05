An injured protester lies on a stretcher beside an ambulance in Yangon on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
An injured protester lies on a stretcher beside an ambulance in Yangon on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar officers fire shots, drive into anti-coup protesters during ‘flash mob’ in Yangon

  • A civilian car occupied by soldiers hit the group from the back, two witnesses said, and followed the scattered protesters while arresting and beating them
  • Anti-military protests are continuing despite the killing of more than 1,300 people since the February 1 coup

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:07pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An injured protester lies on a stretcher beside an ambulance in Yangon on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
An injured protester lies on a stretcher beside an ambulance in Yangon on December 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE