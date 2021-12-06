People participate in an anti-vaccination rally in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore says rapid antigen tests effective in detecting Omicron; new variant cases rise in Australia

  • Singapore, which has used ARTs to resume some large-scale events, said the tests will remain part of its strategy for dealing with the new strain
  • Australia’s New South Wales state has now found 25 Omicron cases, none of which have been hospitalised for treatment

Updated: 11:21am, 6 Dec, 2021

