Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they are interrogated after crossing into Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sue Facebook for US$150 billion for failing to stem hate speech
- The complaint, lodged in California, argues that Facebook’s algorithms promote disinformation and extremist thought that translates to real-world violence
- Rohingyas face widespread discrimination in Myanmar, with a military-backed campaign seeing hundreds of thousands driven into Bangladesh in 2017
