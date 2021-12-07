Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they are interrogated after crossing into Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sue Facebook for US$150 billion for failing to stem hate speech

  • The complaint, lodged in California, argues that Facebook’s algorithms promote disinformation and extremist thought that translates to real-world violence
  • Rohingyas face widespread discrimination in Myanmar, with a military-backed campaign seeing hundreds of thousands driven into Bangladesh in 2017

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:23am, 7 Dec, 2021

