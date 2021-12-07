Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa will be able to fly to Norway to collect the prize. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa gets permission to fly to Oslo to receive award

  • The journalist, an outspoken critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case
  • She was required to apply to three courts for permission to pick up the prize in person, and said she feels ‘great’ after clearing the final hurdle

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:02pm, 7 Dec, 2021

