Soldiers search a house buried under volcanic ash from Mount Semeru eruption. Photo: AP
‘The deeper we dig the hotter it gets’, say Mount Semeru rescuers
- At least 34 died after being hit by searing volcanic debris, and more bodies are being found, while survivors are burned beyond recognition
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo vows to rebuild as volcano death toll rises and more than 2,000 villagers are left displaced and homeless
Topic | Indonesia
Soldiers search a house buried under volcanic ash from Mount Semeru eruption. Photo: AP