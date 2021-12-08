Vietnam has handed down its longest prison term for rhino horn trading. Photo: AFP
Vietnam hands down record 14-year sentence to rhino horn trader

  • Do Minh Toan was jailed for trading and trafficking rhino horns from the United Arab Emirates, after 55 pieces weighing 125kg were found in a shipment in 2019
  • Vietnam and China remain lucrative markets for elephant tusks, pangolins, tiger parts and rhino horns

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:37pm, 8 Dec, 2021

