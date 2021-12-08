Islamic militant Upik Lawanga sentenced to life in prison for making bombs that killed 22 people. Photo: AP
Indonesian militant Upik Lawanga gets life sentence for 2005 attack that killed 22
- After evading capture for 16 years, Upik Lawanga, was found guilty of making bombs used in Tentena market attack that killed 22 people and injured 91 others
- He is a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, widely blamed for other attacks including 2002 bombings on resort island of Bali that killed 202 people
Topic | Indonesia
