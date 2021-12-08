Premchai Karnasuta has been sent to Thong Pha Phum district prison for more than three years. File photo: AFP
Thai tycoon jailed for poaching protected animals in case that sparked public outrage

  • Construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta was sentenced to nearly three and half years for shooting and cooking a black panther and other animals over a campfire
  • This is a rare case of a wealthy Thai serving time for wrongdoing. The public has grown weary of repeated examples of the rich flouting the law with impunity

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:40pm, 8 Dec, 2021

