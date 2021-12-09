A scene from a video shows a bloodstain on the ground near charred corpses in Done Taw village in the Sagaing region of Myanmar, after an alleged massacre by government troops. Photo: AP
Outrage in Myanmar after 11 villagers allegedly shot, set on fire by government troops
- Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely online, but have not been independently verified
- The UN and Myanmar’s underground National Unity Government condemned the alleged massacre, amid reports that five children were among the dead
Topic | Myanmar
