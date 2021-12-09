A journalist holds a sign during a 2020 protest about media freedom in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippine journalist who covered Duterte’s war on drugs shot dead in store
- Jesus Malabanan was a correspondent for the Manila Standard and a stringer for Reuters, contributing to its Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the drug war
- He is the 22nd journalist killed in the Southeast Asian country since Rodrigo Duterte became president in 2016
Topic | The Philippines
