A journalist holds a sign during a 2020 protest about media freedom in the Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippine journalist who covered Duterte’s war on drugs shot dead in store

  • Jesus Malabanan was a correspondent for the Manila Standard and a stringer for Reuters, contributing to its Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the drug war
  • He is the 22nd journalist killed in the Southeast Asian country since Rodrigo Duterte became president in 2016

Associated Press
Updated: 4:00pm, 9 Dec, 2021

